Salesforce (CRM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/30/2025 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Salesforce is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $255.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2025 – Salesforce had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2025 – Salesforce was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/16/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $393.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $425.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Salesforce had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Salesforce had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

3/19/2025 – Salesforce had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

3/19/2025 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

3/19/2025 – Salesforce is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Salesforce was upgraded by analysts at Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/17/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $400.00 to $345.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

CRM traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.63. 1,643,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,811,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.82. The stock has a market cap of $264.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.18, for a total value of $2,041,607.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,415. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,330 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,861. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

