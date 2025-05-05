Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) VP Griffin Melaney Gappert Sells 756 Shares

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) VP Griffin Melaney Gappert sold 756 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $47,287.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,474.20. This represents a 14.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of ROG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 81,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,884. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.04. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rogers

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rogers by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Rogers by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,828,000 after acquiring an additional 255,423 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King began coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

