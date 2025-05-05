Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Truist Financial

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fluor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of Fluor stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. Fluor has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 51,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fluor by 222.9% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

