Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $87.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.53. 56,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,958. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $789.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.02 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. Equities analysts expect that Cimpress will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,296. This trade represents a 32.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 341.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

