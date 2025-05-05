DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Price

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Cognex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,536. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.45. Cognex has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $222,662.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at $149,445.18. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 439.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 155.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cognex by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

