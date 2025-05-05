Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Hits $6.76 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $6.76 or 0.00007188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $108.52 million and approximately $301,388.54 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,038.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.55 or 0.00373837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00038949 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 6.76315142 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

