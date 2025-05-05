Navcoin Trading 22.7% Lower This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $78,959.15 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00041485 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00013210 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00011850 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00007188 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001061 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000012 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188,559.59 or 2.00514006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navio_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is nav.io. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

