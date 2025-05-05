Utrust Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Utrust has a market cap of $24.16 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Utrust

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 704,112,145 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @xmoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is utrust.com/blog/xmoney-launch-timeline. The official website for Utrust is www.xmoney.com.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

