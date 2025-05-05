GXChain Price Up 0.4% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $24.05 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000554 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

