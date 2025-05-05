Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.39 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $18.39 million and $940,884.37 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00039038 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000821 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,818,636 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.