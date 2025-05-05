Ergo (ERG) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $57.94 million and $131,997.96 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,038.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.55 or 0.00373837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00091337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.54 or 0.00288752 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00016840 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 80,659,617 coins and its circulating supply is 80,659,272 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.