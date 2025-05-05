Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 127,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 117,010 shares.The stock last traded at $159.37 and had previously closed at $152.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $420.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cable One Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.05 and a 200 day moving average of $320.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $958.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $0.11. Cable One had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently -470.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.02 per share, with a total value of $244,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,607.68. This trade represents a 21.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cable One by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Cable One by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 294,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cable One by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 131,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,969,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,423,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

