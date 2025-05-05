Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.80. Lufax shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 615,847 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lufax by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lufax by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,667,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 49,964 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

