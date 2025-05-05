ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.27. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 4,838,389 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBRX. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 20.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.51.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 8.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

