Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $11.36. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 556,435 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 1.2 %

Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.1444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 31.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 277,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 66,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.