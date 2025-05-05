Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.40, but opened at $40.32. Nayax shares last traded at $40.18, with a volume of 6,486 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Nayax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Nayax from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.61 and a beta of 0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nayax by 920.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nayax in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nayax by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

