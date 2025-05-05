FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.04, but opened at $27.96. FRP shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 50,602 shares.

FRP Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $528.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 0.59.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

FRP Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FRP during the 4th quarter worth about $59,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FRP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FRP by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FRP by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 111,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

