FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.04, but opened at $27.96. FRP shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 50,602 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $528.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 0.59.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.35%.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
