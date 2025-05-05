2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.75, but opened at $43.87. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 1,453,452 shares changing hands.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,881,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after buying an additional 66,398 shares during the period.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

