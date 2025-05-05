Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim Acquires 10,000 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,100.00.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,700.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$38,000.00.

On Thursday, March 27th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 11,200 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,168.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.38 per share, with a total value of C$93,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 30,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.42 per share, with a total value of C$252,600.00.

TSE:WCP traded down C$0.21 on Monday, reaching C$7.61. 2,624,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,964. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.87 and a 52-week high of C$11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.57.

The firm also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 8.97%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

WCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Whitecap Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.06.

Whitecap Resources Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The company acquires assets with discovered petroleum initially in place and low current recovery factors. Light oil is the primary byproduct of Whitecap’s Canadian assets.

