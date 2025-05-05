Arweave Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $455,541,628,047.71 Billion (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $6.94 or 0.00007393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $455,541,628,047.71 billion and approximately $26.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93,696.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.88 or 0.00375083 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00039106 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000050 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars.
