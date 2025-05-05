Ordinals (ORDI) One Day Volume Tops $31.48 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Ordinals token can now be bought for about $7.29 or 0.00007771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a total market cap of $153.09 million and approximately $31.48 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 7.50799606 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 234 active market(s) with $29,002,751.54 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

