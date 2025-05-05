Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Heroes of Mavia has a market cap of $10.99 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Heroes of Mavia Profile

Heroes of Mavia’s genesis date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,619,195 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 111,931,126 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 0.22324824 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $7,930,478.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Heroes of Mavia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Heroes of Mavia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

