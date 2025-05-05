Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $13.28. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 2,146,883 shares traded.

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. Equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $15,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,855 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $28,287,000 after buying an additional 718,274 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,543,915 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 646,152 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after buying an additional 331,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

