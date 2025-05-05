IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.98. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 1,608,549 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on IAMGOLD from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IAG

IAMGOLD Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $469.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.68 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,288 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 66.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 604,259 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.