Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.80. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 1,148,665 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $5.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 27,798,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,733,000 after acquiring an additional 286,195 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,541,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,375,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 400,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,971,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 221,266 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

