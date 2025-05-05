Howard Hughes (NYSEARCA:HHH) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSEARCA:HHH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.47, but opened at $71.22. Howard Hughes shares last traded at $70.10, with a volume of 733,653 shares traded.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.81.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

