Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.37, but opened at $61.79. Skechers U.S.A. shares last traded at $61.68, with a volume of 23,129,922 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.62.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 24.7 %

The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $310,605.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,009.28. This represents a 5.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,938.24. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,245 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 15,774.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,949,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

