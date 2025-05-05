iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.84 and last traded at $72.78, with a volume of 92481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.62.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

