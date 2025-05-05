Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 34494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
