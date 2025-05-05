Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 34494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 132.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

