Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.05, but opened at $16.11. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 1,726,732 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HMY. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 6.2 %

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 67,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 35,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.