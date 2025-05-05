GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$70.87 and last traded at C$70.80, with a volume of 8341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.25%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.