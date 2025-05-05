LZ Technology (NASDAQ:LZMH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

LZ Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:LZMH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $9.75. LZ Technology shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 151,612 shares traded.
LZ Technology Trading Up 4.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.96.
LZ Technology Company Profile
As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LZ Technology
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks to Watch as Bitcoin Nears $100k Again
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Amazon: Why The Great Comeback Rally Could Be About to Begin
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Reasons Tesla Should Be a $300 Stock by June
Receive News & Ratings for LZ Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LZ Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.