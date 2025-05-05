Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $27.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

NYSE:EGO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.83. 473,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,859. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $341.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 130.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 85,053 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 18.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

