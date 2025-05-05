Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its target price cut by CIBC from $31.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperformer” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

BEP stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.42. 74,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 0.99. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 103.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

