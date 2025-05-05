Gaimin Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Gaimin has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Gaimin has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $49,576.52 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gaimin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,905.34 or 1.00096485 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,831.50 or 1.00017779 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin’s genesis date was March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 99,558,986,304 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,536,721,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gmrx_io. Gaimin’s official message board is gaimin.medium.com.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 99,558,986,304 with 38,536,721,742 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00016629 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $65,400.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gaimin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gaimin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.