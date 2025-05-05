DIMO (DIMO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $23.79 Million

DIMO (DIMO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One DIMO token can now be purchased for about $0.0737 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $23.79 million and $75,527.99 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIMO has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93,905.34 or 1.00096485 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,831.50 or 1.00017779 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DIMO

DIMO’s genesis date was December 11th, 2022. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,647,112 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.org. The Reddit community for DIMO is https://reddit.com/r/dimo_network/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official message board is dimo.org/news.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 321,052,987.0316775 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.07420415 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $101,126.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

