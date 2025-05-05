Electroneum Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $28.04 million and $4.61 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

