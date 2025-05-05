Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Trading Up 4.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday after HSBC upgraded the stock from a reduce rating to a hold rating. HSBC now has a $99.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00. Twilio traded as high as $104.67 and last traded at $104.54. 1,148,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,689,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.11.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.21.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $293,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,061.80. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,149 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.00, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

