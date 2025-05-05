Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $403.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $340.00 to $403.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duolingo from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Duolingo from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.71.

NASDAQ:DUOL traded up $10.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $497.21. 758,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,363. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 272.15 and a beta of 0.91. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $503.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.31 and a 200 day moving average of $337.19.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total transaction of $2,621,121.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,989,702.47. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total value of $3,914,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,185.12. This represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,868 shares of company stock valued at $37,549,300. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Duolingo by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Duolingo by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

