Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TROX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tronox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 576,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,390. The stock has a market cap of $865.82 million, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.40. Tronox has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Jones acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,100. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 832.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 763.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Tronox by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,186.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 1,070.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

