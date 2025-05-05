Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,303. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The business had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,178. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,505,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,408,000 after purchasing an additional 109,179 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,931,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,782,000 after buying an additional 1,601,537 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cinemark by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,801,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,773,000 after acquiring an additional 430,006 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cinemark by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,124,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,807,000 after acquiring an additional 396,720 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

