Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Given New $16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zeta Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

Shares of ZETA traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,627. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after acquiring an additional 293,583 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 268,710 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 36.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after buying an additional 112,238 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,444,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

