The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target to $51.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TARS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.66. 130,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.94. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. The company had revenue of $78.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $154,654.89. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,458.53. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $107,161.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,263.79. This trade represents a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

