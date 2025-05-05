Evotec (EVO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2024 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Evotec to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $215.09 million for the quarter.

Evotec Stock Performance

Shares of Evotec stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,425. Evotec has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Evotec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evotec stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) by 262.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Evotec were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

