AUO (AUOTY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $67.11 billion for the quarter.
AUO Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUOTY traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. 38,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,784. AUO has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.49.
About AUO
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AUO
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks to Watch as Bitcoin Nears $100k Again
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Amazon: Why The Great Comeback Rally Could Be About to Begin
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Reasons Tesla Should Be a $300 Stock by June
Receive News & Ratings for AUO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.