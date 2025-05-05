AUO (AUOTY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $67.11 billion for the quarter.

AUO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUOTY traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. 38,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,784. AUO has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.49.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

