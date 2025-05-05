monday.com (MNDY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $275.93 million for the quarter. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, analysts expect monday.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
monday.com Stock Performance
Shares of MNDY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $278.84. 84,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,833. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.69. monday.com has a 52-week low of $180.66 and a 52-week high of $342.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
