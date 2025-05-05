monday.com (MNDY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $275.93 million for the quarter. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, analysts expect monday.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MNDY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $278.84. 84,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,833. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.69. monday.com has a 52-week low of $180.66 and a 52-week high of $342.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on monday.com from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.14.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

