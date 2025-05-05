Silvaco Group (SVCO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Silvaco Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter.

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

Silvaco Group stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,029. The company has a market cap of $161.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. Silvaco Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Silvaco Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Insider Activity

In other Silvaco Group news, major shareholder Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,461,105 shares in the company, valued at $52,933,191.30. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

