USDB Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, USDB has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. USDB has a market capitalization of $79.01 million and approximately $763,610.18 worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDB token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93,905.34 or 1.00096485 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93,831.50 or 1.00017779 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 78,951,999 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 78,923,363.63407758. The last known price of USDB is 0.99862607 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $512,763.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

