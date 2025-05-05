Lombard Staked BTC Tops One Day Volume of $2.90 Million (LBTC)

Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Lombard Staked BTC token can now be purchased for $94,171.57 or 1.00380265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lombard Staked BTC has a total market cap of $974.10 million and $2.90 million worth of Lombard Staked BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lombard Staked BTC has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lombard Staked BTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93,905.34 or 1.00096485 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93,831.50 or 1.00017779 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Lombard Staked BTC

Lombard Staked BTC’s total supply is 19,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343 tokens. Lombard Staked BTC’s official website is www.lombard.finance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/lombardfinance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official Twitter account is @lombard_finance.

Lombard Staked BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lombard Staked BTC has a current supply of 19,984.45366404. The last known price of Lombard Staked BTC is 94,123.09504688 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $6,313,647.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lombard.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lombard Staked BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lombard Staked BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lombard Staked BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lombard Staked BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lombard Staked BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.