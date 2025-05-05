JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Price

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 153,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,538. The company has a market cap of $593.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $326.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.51 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,619.78. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,662 shares of company stock worth $68,045. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

